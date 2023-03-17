Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

10% reservation for ex-Agniveers in CISF recruitment, relaxation in age limit

The Central government has announced 10 per cent reservation for ex-Agniveers in vacancies within the Central Industrial Security Force.

Nation
By IANS 0
Ex-agniveer 10% reservation
Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: The Central government has announced 10 per cent reservation for ex-Agniveers in vacancies within the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Along with this, the ex-Agniveers of the first batch will be given a relaxation of five years in the upper age limit.

The notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday also stated that ex-Agniveers of the subsequent batch will get an age relaxation of three years.

Take a look

Car rams into stationary truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, 3 dead

Man alleges few drunk passengers harassed others in Vistara flight

As per the notification, ex-Agniveers will also be exempted from the physical efficiency test.

For this, the MHA amended the CISF Act, 1968.

The Home Ministry had recently made a similar announcement regarding the Border Security Force (BSF) recruitment of ex-Agniveers.

IANS 18325 news
You might also like
Nation

Doctor refuses C-section surgery without paying Rs 10K bribe, baby dies

Nation

Parliament adjourned till March 20 amid protests by treasury benches, oppn

Nation

Cold storage roof collapses in Up’s Sambhal, 8 killed, 11 rescued

Nation

Kerala doctors on 12-hr strike to protest against attacks

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7