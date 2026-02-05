10 labourers killed in coal mine blast in Meghalaya

Advertisement

Shillong: Atleast 10 labourers were killed after an explosion occurred in an illegal coal mine in the East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya on Thursday.

On being informed, personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Fire and Emergency Services were rushed to the site and rescue operations are underway.

Immediately, Meghalaya Police has launched a rescue operation following the incident and teams have been deployed to the area.