10 killed on the spot, 3 injured in accident in Uttar Pradesh as tractor collides with truck

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh): In a tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh, as many as 10 people have been killed on the spot and three injured in a tractor-truck collision.

It is worth mentioning here that the accident took place in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh at around 1 am. A tractor in which the labourers were travelling collided head-on with a truck on the National Highway.

The Mirzapur Superintendent of Police, Abhinandan told ANI, “At around 1 am, we received information that an accident had occurred on the GT Road at the Mirzamurad Kachhwa border, in which a tractor carrying 13 people, which was going from Bhadohi district towards Banaras, was hit from behind by a truck that had gone out of control.

He further said, “On receiving this information, we reached the spot and rescue work was started. Out of those 13 people, 10 died and 3 who were injured were immediately sent to BHU for treatment.”

“All these 13 people used to work as labourers in Bhadohi and were returning to their village. FIR is being registered. Further necessary legal action is being taken,” Mirzapur Superintendent of Police, Abhinandan added.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the accident and further investigation is underway in this regard.