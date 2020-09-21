10 killed in building collapse in Thane

Thane: At least 10 persons were killed after a three-storey building collapsed at Bhiwandi town in Thane district of Maharashtra early this morning.

According to reports, the building, which is situated in Patel Compound, caved-in around 3.45 am while the residents were asleep.

Rescue teams of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation and National Disaster Response Force have reached the site.

While at least 25 persons have been rescued, over dozen persons are feared trapped under the debris.

More details are awaited.