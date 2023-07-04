10 killed as truck rams into hotel, two vehicles in Maharashtra’s Dhule

Atleast 10 people were killed and more than 20 were injured after truck rammed into a hotel and hit vehicles in Maharashtra's Dhule

Nation
By Abhilasha 0

Dhule: Atleast 10 people were killed and more than 20 were injured after truck rammed into a hotel and hit vehicles in Maharashtra’s Dhule, an official said here on Tuesday.

The grisly accident occurred near the Palasner village Shirpur taluka of Dhule district around noon when the truck reportedly lost control after a brake failure on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway in the district.

The truck hit two smaller vehicles, veered out of control and headed into the eatery near a bus-stop on the highway, as people started running helter-skelter.

The crash took place when the truck was heading from Madhya Pradesh towards Dhule.

After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot. The injured persons were rushed to hospitals in Shirpur and Dhule, the police said.

