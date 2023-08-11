10 killed after two trucks collide with each other in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: Ten people were killed while over seven people sustained injuries after a Tata Ace SCV collided with a truck on Bavla-Bagodara highway in Gujarat on Friday.

The fatal accident took place after a Tata Ace SCV, commonly known as Chota Hathi, was returning from Chotila temple, rammed into the backside of the immobilised truck.

Among the victims are five women, three children, and two adults while over seven people have also sustained injuries in the horrifying incident.

Ahmedabad Rural Superintendent of Police confirmed the deaths saying around ten people have lost lives in the accident.

He said that an investigation is also underway while efforts are being made to provide support to the injured and the families affected by this tragedy.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has expressed sorrow over the tragic event saying that: “The accident on Bavla-Bagodara highway in Ahmedabad district is heartbreaking.”

“I pray that God rests the souls of those who lost their lives in this tragedy and [wishes for the] speedy recovery of the injured. My condolences are with the bereaved families,” the Chief Minister said.