10 Karnataka special trains ferry 13,233 migrants home

Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) zone has run 10 Shramik special trains to transport 13,233 migrants back home to five states, in central, north and east India, an official said on Friday.

“First Shramik special train from SWR left from Hubballi to Lucknow at 12.10 p.m. with 1,636 passengers,” said a SWR spokesperson.

Friday’s second special train departed from Bellary at 12.25 p.m. to Dhanbad with 1,556 migrants.

Third Shramik special train left from Bengaluru Cantonment with 1,538 passengers at 3.15 p.m. to Barauni in Bihar.

The fourth special train departed from KSR Bengaluru station at 4.40 p.m. with 1,500 migrants to Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Friday’s fifth special train left Bengaluru Cantonment at 7 p.m. with 1,549 migrants to Saharsa.

Similarly, the sixth special train departed from Chikka Bannavara station near Bengaluru to Basti in UP at 7.30 p.m. with 1,484 passengers.

The seventh special train left from Hosur in Tamil Nadu to Khurda Road in Odisha at 8:35 p.m. with 1,504 migrants.

Friday’s eighth special train departed from Bengaluru at 8.50 p.m. to Barkakhana with 1,519 migrants.

The ninth special train left from Bengaluru Cantonment to Malda Town in West Bengal at 9.10 p.m. with 1,600 migrants.

The 10th special train departed from KSR Bengaluru at 10.59 p.m. with 947 migrants to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

Hitherto, the railway zone has run 128 Shramik specials to ferry more than 1.8 lakh migrants.

The special trains are being run following the Ministry of Home Affairs’ permission for the movement of stranded migrant labourers, workers, students, tourists and others.