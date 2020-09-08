Python dead after being dragged
Amroha (Uttar Pradesh): A 10-foot-long python in Uttar Pradesh that swallowed a deer, died soon after it was dragged out from a field and released near the banks of the Ganga in Amroha district.

A probe has been ordered into the incident that took place on Monday.

According to reports, a girl who had gone to collect fodder spotted the python in a sugarcane field near Malipura village. She raised an alarm and villagers rushed to the spot. Initially, seeing its bloated middle, they suspected the python had swallowed a child.

Rumour spread in the area and the field was cordoned off. The villagers, reportedly, dragged the python for a considerable distance before the forest department team, accompanied by Adampur police, reached the spot and rescued python.

The python was released about 3 kilometres away near the banks of the Ganga.

However, it spewed out the deer carcass and then died.

Subhash Chaudhary, a ranger of Hasanpur area, said the forest team is probing the cause behind the python’s death.

