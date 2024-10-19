10 flights of Indigo and Akasa receive bomb threats in India

New Delhi: As many as 10 flights of Indigo and Akasa received bomb threats in India on Saturday, once again said reports. Five of these flights are of IndiGo and five flights are of Akasa Airlines.

Reports said, the series of bomb threats to airlines continued to bother the aviation industry and lead to a frenzy.

Earlier today, an Air India Express flight IX-196 flying from Dubai to Jaipur, with 189 passengers onboard, received a bomb threat via email.

The threat was received in the wee hours of Saturday at around 1:20 am. However, the flight landed at the Jaipur International Airport and a through check was done. However nothing suspicious was found onboard.

“The plane landed at the Jaipur International Airport at 1:20 am. After a thorough check by the security forces, nothing suspicious was found” Jaipur Airport Police SHO Sandeep Basera told ANI. Further detailed reports awaited.

Earlier, a Vistara flight from Delhi to London was diverted to Frankfurt in Germany on receiving a bomb threat, said reports.