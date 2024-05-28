10 dead, several trapped as stone quarry collapses in Mizoram’s Aizawl amid incessant rains

Aizawl: Atleast ten people were killed and several feared trapped after a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram’s Aizawl district amidst incessant rain.

The incident took place approximately at 6 am in the vicinity between Melthum and Hlimen, situated on the southern periphery of Aizawl town.

Due to the mine collapse, many nearby houses were destroyed and bodies of the deceased have been recovered and many people are still trapped under the debris.

Police personnel are engaged in rescue operations. The water levels of rivers are also rising up and many people living in the riverside areas have been evacuated: Mizoram Director-General of Police (DGP) Anil Shukla.

Another police officer said that seven of the deceased are locals while three are from outside the state. More than 10 people are believed to be still trapped under the debris.

Because of the rains, all schools were closed and government employees, except those involved in providing essential services, were asked to work from home.

