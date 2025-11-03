10 dead, several injured after trolley overturns in Loha Mandi area in Jaipur

Jaipur: At least ten people died and several others sustained serious injuries after a trolley truck overturned in the Loha Mandi in Rajasthan’s capital city of Jaipur, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place under the Harmada Police Station limits in Jaipur According to police, the trolley overturned in the Loha Mandi locality, leading to multiple casualties.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal said, “Ten casualties have been reported. We are currently collecting details of the injured…”

Further details awaited.

It is worth mentioning here that the IG IG Jaipur Range Rahul Prakash told media personnel that, “the injured have been brought to the Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS) through a green corridor.” He further added, “The situation on the ground is clear…”

#WATCH | Rajasthan | On the Jaipur accident, IG Jaipur Range Rahul Prakash says, “The injured have been brought to the Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS) through a green corridor. The situation on the ground is clear…” https://t.co/mBCQNr7tEN pic.twitter.com/xhtDOFng68 — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2025