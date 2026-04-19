10 dead in blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu
Atleast 10 people were killed, and six were injured following a blast at firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu
Chennai: Atleast 10 people were killed, and six were injured following a blast at firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district.
The blast took place at four firecracker manufacturing units in Kattanarpatti village of the district.
The injured persons were immediately taken to the nearby hospital for medical aid.
Rescue operation is currently underway.