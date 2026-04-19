10 dead in blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu

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Chennai: Atleast 10 people were killed, and six were injured following a blast at firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district.

The blast took place at four firecracker manufacturing units in Kattanarpatti village of the district.

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The injured persons were immediately taken to the nearby hospital for medical aid.

Rescue operation is currently underway.

Also Read: Four Killed In Blast At Firecracker Factory In Uttar Pradesh