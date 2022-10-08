10 Dead, 21 Injured as bus catches fire in Maharashtra’s Nashik

By Himanshu 0
bus catches fire in Nashik
Photo for representation only Pic credit: IANS

Mumbai: As many as 10 people died and 21 injured while several others are feared injured as a bus catches fire in Nashik of Maharashtra.

As per reports the accident took place after a bus coming from Yavatmal to Mumbai collided with a truck going to Pune from Nashik. The accident took place on the Aurangabad Road near Nashik at around 5 a.m.

Following the incident all the injured persons were shifted to hospital in Nashik.

“Maharashtra: 10 people died & 21 injured after a bus coming from Yavatmal to Mumbai collided with a truck going to Pune from Nashik. All injured are being treated in Nashik. Govt will bear all medical expenses of the injured: Dada Bhuse, Guardian Min of Nashik to ANI”, ANI said in a tweet.

As per reports, CM has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each to the next of kin of those who died in this unfortunate incident.

You might also like
State

Prices of petrol and diesel increase in Bhubaneswar

Nation

CNG, PNG prices hiked in Delhi-NCR, Check new rates

Business

Gold rate in India slightly falls for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Nation

Ola, Uber, Rapido autos illegal in Bengaluru, Services to stop in 3 days

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.