10 Dead, 21 Injured as bus catches fire in Maharashtra’s Nashik

Mumbai: As many as 10 people died and 21 injured while several others are feared injured as a bus catches fire in Nashik of Maharashtra.

As per reports the accident took place after a bus coming from Yavatmal to Mumbai collided with a truck going to Pune from Nashik. The accident took place on the Aurangabad Road near Nashik at around 5 a.m.

Following the incident all the injured persons were shifted to hospital in Nashik.

“Maharashtra: 10 people died & 21 injured after a bus coming from Yavatmal to Mumbai collided with a truck going to Pune from Nashik. All injured are being treated in Nashik. Govt will bear all medical expenses of the injured: Dada Bhuse, Guardian Min of Nashik to ANI”, ANI said in a tweet.

As per reports, CM has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each to the next of kin of those who died in this unfortunate incident.