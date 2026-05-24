10 cows die after eating leftover village ceremony food in Mathura

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Lucknow: An incident took place in which ten cows die due to acidosis after eating leftover food from a post-death ceremony in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh yesterday. It is being reportedly said that a total of 30 cows fell ill after eating that food.

It is being said that ten lost their lives while 20 other cows were saved as veterinarians treated them for acidosis and food samples were sent for investigation.

The tehrvi also called post-death ceremony, reportedly takes place on the 13th death after death of a person. The event was organised on May 20, but the leftover food was given to a gaushala on May 22, two days after the event.

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After eating the food, the cows fell ill and reportedly developed symptoms of acidosis. To save them a team of veterinarians were sent for treatment.

The post-mortem of the cows have been conducted and the samples are sent for further investigation.