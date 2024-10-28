1 terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir, 2 others fired upon

Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir): In a major success to the Army, one terrorist has been gunned down in an encounter in Akhnoor district of Jammu and Kashmir, said reports on Monday.

According to reports, two other terrorists have been hiding in the area since sometime. It is further worth mentioning that they fired upon an Army convoy near Asan, Sunderbani Sector in the morning

BMP-II, Infantry Combat Vehicle which is also known as APC ‘Sarath’ (BMP-II) deployed as Security Forces conduct cordon off and search operation, in the area.

Reports further said that, an army vehicle was fired upon in the Battal area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor, said Army officials on Monday. No injury or causality was reported and a search operation has been launched, the Army officials added. More updates on the matter are awaited.