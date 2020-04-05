terrorists killed in Jammu And Kashmir
(Photo: IANS)

1 soldier dead, 9 terrorists killed in 24 hours in Jammu & Kashmir

By IANS
0

New Delhi: In separate incidents, one soldier lost life and two were injured as the Indian security forces killed nine terrorists in the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Over the past 24 hours, Indian Security forces have eliminated nine terrorists in J&K,” sources said.

Among the nine, four terrorists were killed at Batpura area of South Kashmir on Saturday. They were involved in the killing of civilians.

In another ongoing anti-infiltration operation in the Keran Sector of North Kashmir, troops have so far killed five terrorists attempting to infiltrate from across the Line of Control, taking advantage of the bad weather.

“In this operation, one soldier has been killed and two more are critically injured. Evacuation of the injured is hampered due to heavy snow and rough terrain conditions,” sources said.

The operation in north Kashmir is still in progress.

