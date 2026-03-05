1 killed, several injured in road accident as car hits motorcyclists in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: one killed in a road accident as a car hit him from behind in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh today. The alleged driver of the car was reportedly hitting several motorcyclists on the road.

People who got injured in this accident were immediately taken to the hospital. The injured were identified as students of medical college.

This information was received by the Shahpur Police Station around 9.30 PM.

Later, the alleged car was traced with the help of CCTV footage and was seized. The accused driver is identified as Golden Sahni and has reportedly been taken into custody.

A case has registered under the relevant sections, and stringent action will be taken.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.