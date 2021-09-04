1 killed 6 injured in Maharashtra factory blast

By IANS
maharashtra factory fire
Image Credit: IANS

Palghar (Maharashtra): At least one factory worker was killed, another missing while six others were injured when an explosion ripped through a textile unit in the Boisar MIDC area followed by a huge blaze, police said here on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 5.30 a.m. at the Jakharia Fabrics Pvt. Ltd. when a handful of night-shift workers were on duty, said Boisar MIDC Police Station Senior Inspector Suresh Kadam.

The massive blast, followed by a raging fire reportedly ripped through the boiler room of the two-decades-old company manufacturing blended polyester cotton, viscose fabrics, yarn dyeing, cotton linen, fabric yarn processing and other products.

At least one worker was killed, one more said to be missing and six more injured in the tragedy.

Related News

Death toll in Maharashtra due to flood zooms to 149, 2.29…

Flood-battered Maharashtra’s death toll climbs over…

5 killed as construction lift collapses in Mumbai’s…

Heavy rain causes landslide in Mumbai’s Chembur, 11…

Police teams along with three fire tenders from Boisar rushed to the scene and doused the flames in an hour, according to the fire brigade officials.

The Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health has sent a team to join the probe, while the police have summoned the company’s top executives from Bhiwandi (Thane) for enquiries.

The injured are identified as: Ganesh Patil, Arvind Yadav, Murali Gautam, Amit Yadav, Umesh Rajwanshi and Mukesh Yadav and they have been rushed to a private hospital for treating their burns.

The body of the deceased worker — whose identity is yet to be established, has been sent for an autopsy to Palghar, and further probe is on, said Kadam.

You might also like
Nation

Footprints of 3 dinosaur species found in Rajasthan’s Thar desert

Nation

24 districts including Ayodhya in UP declared Covid-19 free

Nation

Karnataka woman raped inside hostel, accused arrested

Nation

Man occupies 2 hotel rooms for 8 months, Escapes without paying heavy bill

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.