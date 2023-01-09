1 killed, 40 injured in road accident at Burdwan in West Bengal

At least one person was killed and as many as 40 were inured in a road accident in Bengal. The accident took place when a bus carrying passengers, overturned on the road. The bus was heading to West Bengal’s Burdwan, when the mishap took place. The fateful accident took place on Sunday evening.

The injured passengers were immediately carried to the nearby Katwa Subdivisional hospital are are currently undergoing treatment.

The Bengal bus accident was caught on the CCTV camera that was located nearby. The CCTV footage shows that passengers were seated on the top of the bus as well. As per the captured visuals, the bus lost control midway which caused the overturning. It is also to be noted that the bus was moving at a rather high speed.

The condition of the injured people is said to be critical. The identity of the man who dies in the Bengal bus accident is yet to be identified. Reportedly, the driver and the conductor of the bus managed to escape.

A passenger who managed to escape from the bus said that the vehicle was moving when it suddenly slipped off and overturned on the road. Luckily, he was able to move out of the bus in time and even tried to lend a helping hand to the ones who were stuck in the bus.