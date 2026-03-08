1 killed, 2 critical, 6 minors injured after boy attacks them during rampage in Karnataka

Bengaluru: When people were peacefully sleeping during a rampage at a Gurukul residential school a brutal attack by a minor boy took place in late at night.

This incident took place in Ballari, Karnataka and when the accused attacked any student he could see of his own school while they were asleep using a bed rod.

This resulted in death of one child, two children are in a critical condition and six are reportedly said to be injured during the attack.

After the incident, the victims were taken to a hospital and reportedly admitted there.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

