2 die, 11 injured in Punjab blast: More casualties feared

By KalingaTV Bureau
Amritsar: At least one person died and several others injured in a blast Saturday evening in Tarntaran, Punjab. More casualties are feared in the incident. The blast occurred when a cracker cache exploded during a religious procession.

As per reports, the explosion occurred after a cache of firecrackers accidentally caught fire when a religious procession was underway. At least 10-12 people were reportedly injured, while three persons are feared to be dead in the blast. All the victims have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The firecrackers, which were being carried in a tractor trolley, exploded during the ‘nagar kirtan’ (religious procession) near Pahu village in Tarn Taran. The procession was reportedly proceeding towards Sri Tahla Sahab Gurudwara in Tarntaran village.

Update:

Two people were killed and 11 injured in a firecrackers blast during a religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Saturday, police said.

Firecrackers, being carried in a tractor-trailer, exploded during the ‘nagar kirtan’.

“Two people were killed and 11- 12 people were injured in the explosion,” Inspector General of Police, Border Range, S.P.S. Parmar told the media.

The explosion took place when sparks from a burning cracker landed on the tractor-trailer, he added.

(IANS)

