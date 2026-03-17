1 dead by self-Inflicted gunshot at PS New Ashok Nagar in Delhi

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Delhi: A self-harming incident was reported in which a 28-year-old man had been brought in an unconscious condition with a gunshot wound on the left side of his chest yesterday in Delhi’s PS New Ashok Nagar.

The victim of self-Inflicted gunshot case is identified as a 28-year-old Pawan Kumar of Dallupura village and was was immediately taken to Dharamshila hospital, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi.

It is being reportedly said that the police received information regarding self-Inflicted gunshot case from the hospital. And one of the local police staff was immediately sent to the hospital.

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The victim was brought under an unconscious condition and had sustained gunshot wound on the left side of his chest.

As per reports, on arrival at the hospital, he was declared as brought dead by the doctors.

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