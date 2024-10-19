1 dead, 7 critical in bus truck accident in Maharashtra

Pune (Maharashtra): In a tragic accident in Maharashtra on Saturday, one person has died and as many as seven have been injured.

According to reports, one person died on the spot and seven were critically injured after a collision between a State Transport Bus and a truck on Mumbai Pune Expressway.

This accident has been reported under the jurisdiction of Kamshet police station. Later reports said that today in the morning the accident took place at around 4 am.

State Transport Bus was coming from Ahmednagar and was going towards Mumbai and collided with the truck from behind, the Pune Rural police sources added. The details of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. The body has been recovered and sent for postmortem. The injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment. Detailed reports awaited.