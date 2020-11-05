Photo Credit: ANI

1 Dead, 10 Missing As Boat Capsizes In Ganga River In Bihar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhagalpur (Bihar): One woman drowned on Thursday and 10 others went missing after a boat ferrying passengers capsized in the Ganga river in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, police said.

At least 50 to 60 passengers, mostly labourers and farmers from Tintanga Karari village in Gopalpur block were onboard. They had set out for their works in their fields across the Ganga in the Diara region. A little ahead of the Tintanga Ghat, the boat was swept by a strong current,” Mani Paswan, the Gopalpur police station in-charge, told IANS.

Most of the people swam to safety after the incident but 10 were still not traceable. He said with the help of local divers, body of the woman who drowned was recovered.

Search operations were underway. The SDRF team has also been deployed while the district officials are also present on the spot.

(With inputs from IANS)

