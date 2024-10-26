1 cadre of NSCN neutralized by Spear Corps of Indian Army

Longding: One cadre of NSCN neutralized by Spear Corps of Indian Army. Acting on specific intelligence of movement of cadres a search operation was launched on Friday, said reports.

On receiving a tip-off in this regard a search operation in the general area Changkhao in Longding district in Arunachal Pradesh was launched. The Assam Rilfes launched a search operation on October 24 and October 25. One cadre of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) was killed.

Further reports said that, contact was established wherein the troops were fired upon. Reacting swiftly, the troops retaliated and in the exchange of fire one cadre of NSCN (K-YA) was neutralized. One pistol and war like stores were recovered from the area of incident, further reports said.

