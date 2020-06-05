Pic Credits: ANI

1 Arrested In Connection Of Killing The Pregnant Elephant In Kerala

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: One person has been arrested by the Kerala forest department team probing the killing of the  pregnant elephant. On May 25, the elephant was found dead in slushy water.

According to reports, two persons had been taken into custody yesterday. The forest officials were however tight-lipped on the progress of their investigation.

According to veterinarians who treated the 15-year-old pregnant elephant, some miscreants while chasing away the elephants who occasionally stray into the agricultural land had kept fire crackers inside a pineapple.

When the elephant started eating it, the crackers burst, seriously injuring its upper and lower jaw and tongue.

The injured elephant, according to forest officials, was first spotted by locals near a water source on May 23. Two days later an elephant expert after a medical assessment said things were bad for the animal.

