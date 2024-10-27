1 Army Jawan killed, 13 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: An army soldier was killed and 13 people other were injured after the Army vehicle they were riding met an road accident in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night. According to officials, four civilians, and nine army personnel were among the injured persons in the accident.

Sources revealed that the Army vehicle skidded off the road and overturned in Kulgam’s D H Pora area, resulting in the death of the soldier. The accident took place during an operational move on Friday night, said the Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps, also known as Chinar Corps.

The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment. Their condition is stable, sated officials. The Chinar Corps said that Tragically, one sepoy lost his life, while few soldiers sustained injuries who were promptly evacuated for medical care. All soldiers are stable.”

