1.5-foot land dispute turns deadly in Bihar, two killed

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Bihar: A long-running land dispute over just 1.5 feet of land turned deadly in Bihar’s Bhojpur district after two people were beaten to death and several others were injured during a violent clash between two groups.

The incident took place in Madai village under the Charpokhari police station limits on Friday evening. The deceased were identified as 30-year-old Radheshyam Singh and 72-year-old Rajnath Singh. Police said both suffered serious injuries after being attacked with sticks and iron rods during the clash.

According to residents, tension between the two sides had been continuing for nearly a year over the disputed land. The violence reportedly began when one group started construction work on the plot, leading to an argument that soon turned into a brutal fight.

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Several people, including women, were also injured in the incident. The injured were first taken to a nearby health centre before being shifted to Ara Sadar Hospital for better treatment.

Family members of the victims accused the rival group of repeatedly threatening them over the land issue. However, members from the other side claimed the construction work was being carried out after official land measurement by government authorities.

Police reached the village soon after the incident and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. Heavy police deployment has been made in the area to prevent further tension. Officials said an investigation is underway and statements from both sides are being recorded.