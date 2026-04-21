2026 Tamil Nadu Elections Campaign Ends: Silence Period begins 6 PM

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Chennai: Campaigning for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will officially stop at 6 pm on April 21 today, as the mandatory 48-hour silence period will come into effect ahead of polling on April 23.

This phase marks a complete halt to all election-related promotional activities. During this period political parties and candidates are not allowed to conduct rallies, public meetings, or processions during this time. The restrictions also apply to digital and electronic platforms, including television, radio, social media, messaging apps, and other online communication channels.

Authorities have also prohibited indirect campaigning through entertainment events such as music shows, theatre performances, or similar gatherings that could influence voters.

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Strict action will be taken against violations, with penalties including imprisonment of up to two years, fines, or both.

Additionally, party workers who are not registered voters in a constituency must leave the area before the deadline. Officials will monitor accommodations like lodges, guest houses, and community halls to enforce this rule.

The Election Commission has further been emphasized arranging transport for voters by candidates or their representatives is illegal and will be treated as a corrupt practice.