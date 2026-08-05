₹88-crore fraud accused Vishakha Rathod deported from UAE

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New Delhi: CBI has now brought Vishakha Rathod from UAE in relation with a alleged investment of Rs88 crore.

The Operation was done in association with Ministry Of Home Affairs, Ministry Of External Affairs and the Interpol which issued a Red Notice against the alleged con-girl earlier.

Investigation revealed that Vishakha along with her husband Avinash Rathod, fraudulently trapped several investors in multiple schemes.

They lured them with guaranteed monthly returns, by deceiving and later siphoning away investors’ funds using several bank and demat accounts.

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She was apprehended by the Pune Police’s Economic Offences Wing EOW after reaching India, and subsequent investigations are ongoing.

Her husband, believed by investigators to be the brains behind the fraud, also faced deportation from the UAE and was taken into custody in the last month.

The case is an example of India’s increasing collaboration with global entities to track and repatriate economic fugitives.