Youth proposes girlfriend during Diljit Dosanjh’s concert, video goes viral, watch

Pune: The Diljit Dosanjh concert on Sunday evening in Pune turned out to be another memorable occasion for fans, and more importantly, a note-worthy romantic proposal took place on the stage, with a man going down on one knee and proposing to his girlfriend of 13 incredible years before asking her to be his wife.

The special moment was captured on video and shared on Instagram, showing the couple’s emotional exchange. Diljit Dosanjh, being the gracious host, cheered them on, singing and clapping along with the enthusiastic audience. As the man proposed, Diljit’s voice could be heard in the background, adding to the romantic ambiance.

The man kissed his fiancée’s hand and hugged her with a warm embrace, as Diljit looks on with an even warmer smile. The singer then shook hands with the groom-to-be and hugged his fiancée, congratulating them on their engagement. According to him, he had been waiting 13 years for the proposal, so the moment was even more special.

The concert was held at Suryakant Kakade Farms, Kothrud. The Diljit’s Dil-Luminati Tour continues with these concerts. The next few concerts include one in Kolkata to be held on November 30.

Netizens fell for the romantic proposal and appreciated Diljit Dosanjh for being a great host. Many commented that how charmingly diljit’s smile added to the magic of that moment. Earlier this month, Diljit was in the headlines at his concert in Ahmedabad, where he candidly said if the government ever imposed a statewide ban on alcohol, then he would stop singing songs about it.

The video went viral instantly. Reacting to the video, a user commented, “How happy is Diljit looking ”

Another user commented, ” @diljitdosanjh wah!! Love anthem going great ”

