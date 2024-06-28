“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” star Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer

“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” star and TV serial actress Hina Khan has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. The actress took to her Instagram handle and revealed about the condition. She also requested for privacy and assured fans that she would overcome this challenge with her family by her side.

In the Instagram post, Hina Khan mentioned, “Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.”

“I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings. and love. Love, Hina,” the statement further read.

It is worth mentioning here that Hina Khan is one among the most popular serial actress. She gained the recognition for her role as Akshara in the popular TV serial, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She also starred as Kamolika in “Kasautii Zindagii Kay.”