Watch: Shah Rukh Khan gets mobbed by fans at Mumbai airport while heading to IIFA Awards 2024

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan got mobbed by fans and paparazzi at the Mumbai airport on the wee hours of Thursday.

The King of Bollywood reached at Mumbai airport on early Thursday morning as he headed for Abu Dhabi, where he will host the much-talked about award show IIFA Awards 2024.

The superstar was seen with his bodyguard Ravi and manager Pooja Dadlani.

The water was seen dressed in a black hoodie, sunglasses, and a cap.

As soon as he reached the airport, he got surrounded by a sea of fans and paparazzi. Despite the overwhelming crowd, the star did not loose his cool but remained composed and smiled occasionally as the fans took phots and videos, while he was making his way to the terminal. Meanwhile, his bodyguard rained alert while ensuring the star’s safety amidst the enthusiastic crowd.

A video capturing the moment has gone viral. The video shows how the star is surrounded by fans creating a out of control situation with fans screaming king Khan’s name trying to get his attention at the airport. In the clip, Shah Rukh can be seen heading towards the entrance amid the frenzied fans. The Bollywood icon is always known for his humility and charm, and this late-night airport appearance proved no different.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the upcomg IIFA 2024. Moreover, the teaser of the fun camaraderie between Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar during the IIFA press conference earlier this month has also upped the anticipation level.

The IIFA event is set to be a dazzling night filled with laughter, entertainment, and glamour.

Carrerwise, Shah Rukh will also be seen in his upcoming film King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, marking his first on-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan. This father-daughter duo is expected to captivate audiences with their undeniable star power.