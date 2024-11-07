WATCH: Passionate lip-lock of Varun and Samantha in Citadel: Honey Bunny

The Hindi web-series, Citadel: Honey Bunny released on Amazon Prime Video on November 6, 2024 a sensual lip-lock of the leads Bunny and Honey portrayed by Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu respectively is doing the rounds on the Internet.

Captioned, ‘Samantha being Ruthless’ as to mocking Samantha who identifies as Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the 11-second scene from the web-series shows them immersed in a passionate kiss as Honey (Samantha) romantically moves into Bunny’s(Varun) lap giving a hint of the excellent chemistry between the Kalank actor and his leading lady in the series.

A spin-off of American television series Citadel, it narrates the story of Bunny, a stuntman who hires Honey as a side gig but as the movie proceeds things do not go as per their plan.

The spy-thriller written by Sita Menon and directed by Raj and DK stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran Bagga, Sikander Kher, Saqib Saleem in the titular roles apart from Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.