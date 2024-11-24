Virat-Anushka’s second child Akaay Kohli seen at Optus Stadium, Face revealed

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma has kept the face of their second child Akaay Kohli hidden from public. Now, the first picture of Akaay Kohli’s face has been revealed at the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series at Optus Stadium in Australia. Anushka Sharma has been a regular supporter of Virat at the stadium during the series. Now, the actress was spotted at the stands, cheering for her husband with their adorable son, Akaay Kohli.

Akaay Kohli was seen sitting on his grandfather’s lap during the Day 3 of the Perth Test. The adorable child keep his attention on his father and enjoys watching him heading towards his 30th Test century. The child was seen dressed in blue ensemble. The sharp eyed fans of the star couple quickly noticed his presence and has made his picture viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma’s reaction to hubby’s batting has also gone viral on social media.

The couple has always been a favorite of fans for the way they support and love each other. Now, Akaay Kohli has also become a star among people.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has scored his 30th Test century and and took Team India score in the innings to 487/6 in 134.3 overs.