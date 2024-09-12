Vir Das becomes first Indian to host International Emmy Awards

Mumbai: Actor-comedian Vir Das becomes the first Indian to host the 2024 International Emmys Awards to be held on November 25 at New York City.

Vir made it official on Instagram and wrote, “Thanks to your support, an Indian Emmy Host can’t wait to host the @iemmys this year! Crazy. Thank you for having me. Tremendously honoured and excited!” The 2024 International Emmy Awards will take place in New York City on November 25.

Reacting to the post, actor Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Wow. That’s amazing. Very well done.” Apoorva Mehta said, “This is so amazing! Congratulations @virdas !!” Bipasha Basu posted clapping hands emojis. Zoya Akhtar said, “Of course you are, Dia Mirza said, “This is absolutely amazing.”

The actor-comedian was previously nominated for an Emmy in 2021 for his special Vir Das: For India. However, he came back with a trophy only in 2023, when he won for his Netflix special Landing.

Vir has also produced, and featured in multiple television shows, including Jestination Unknown on Amazon, Hasmukhon Netflix and Whiskey Cavalieron ABC.

He has also worked in Bollywood movies like Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone and Badmaash Company, He was last seen in Ananya Panday-starrer Call Me Bae.