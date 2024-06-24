Vikrant Massey-starrer “12th Fail” screened at Shanghai Film Festival

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey-starrer “12th Fail” got screened at the Shanghai International Film Festival on Sunday, June 23. Vikrant Massey attended the Film Festival red carpet and the screening of the film.

Earlier on Saturday, Vikrant took to his official Instagram handle shared about the screening. He shared his image standing in front of the Grand Theatre and captioned the post with the announcement that read, “12th Fail at the Shanghai International Film Festival.”

It is worth mentioning here that earlier, the movie of legendary Bollywood filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail, has become a rage after its OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 29. The film has subsequently become the OTT platform’s most-watched film of 2023 within 3 days of release.

12th Fail, a biographical movie of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, has made around Rs 20 crore in India and Rs 66.5 crore globally in its 52 days of theatrical run. Actor Vikrant Massey has played the role of the protagonist. Along with him, the movie also stars Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

The film, even after having restricted promotion during its theatrical release, became massively successful at the Box Office.