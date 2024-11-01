Vidya Balan’s weight loss journey, says ‘ I have not worked out all year’

Mumbai: Actress Vidya Balan recently opened up about her weight loss journey. In an exclusive interview with Galatta India, she shared about her unbelievable transformation after being body shamed for many years.

Reportedly, the actress went through the drastic transformation for her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiya 3. The actress will be seen reprising her much loved character Manjulika in the upcoming comedy-horror movie.

While talking about her weight loss journey, the actress revealed that, she achieved the slim figure by a strict diet. She haven’t done any intense workout for losing weight. Vidya said, She was being body shamed for years for her extra weights. She confessed that, she has not exercised in more than a year and has lost weight only due to a nutritional program.

“My whole life, I have been fighting to become thin. I have dieted severely and exercised, but the weight would come back. Early this year, I met a nutritional group called Amura (Amura Health) in Chennai. They said, ‘It is just inflammation; it is not fat’.” she said.

“So they put me on a diet to get rid of the inflammation, elimination of inflammation it is called, and it worked beautifully for me and the weight went like that because they eliminated foods that were not suiting me. I have been a vegetarian all my life, (yet) I didn’t know palak and doodhi (spinach and bottle gourd) don’t suit me. We think all vegetables are good for us, but that is not the case. You have to figure out what’s good for you as just because it is good for someone else, it may not be good for you” she added.

The actress shared how everyone around her is surprised to see her major transformation. “Everyone says I’m my slimmest, but I haven’t worked out all year” she told. Talking about body shaming, she said it is better not to compare people at all and advised people to respect individuality.

On the work front, Vidya was last seen in the movie, ‘Do aur do pyaar’. She is popularly known for work in films like Kahaani, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, Jalsa.