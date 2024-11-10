Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh passes away at 80

New Delhi: Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh has passed away on 9th November at around 11 PM. The actor died due to prolonged health issues at 80. His mortal remains will be brought to Ramapuram and his last rites will be held on November 11.

His family confirmed the news of his death with a heartfelt note that reads, “We deeply regret to inform you that our father Mr Delhi Ganesh has passed away on 9th November at around 11 PM.” His mortal remains have been placed in Ramapuram, Chennai and his final rites are scheduled for November 11.”

Delhi Ganesh has a very expansive career in the industry of over four decades. He has appeared in over 400 films. Anyone who has seen Tamil movies knows him. Dubbed as Tamil cinema’s most beloved actors, he has played many roles including comedian, villain or a compassionate supporting character.

Ganesh started his career with Pattina Pravesam in 1976, directed by the legendary K. Balachander. The actor got his stage name “Delhi Ganesh by K. Balachander. He finally become known after he he briefly played the lead in Engamma Maharani in 1981. He was also remembered for his roles in films like Sindhu Bhairavi (1985), Nayakan (1987), Michael Madana Kama Rajan (1990), Aahaa..! (1997) and Thenali (2000).

He was acknowledged for his legacy in the film industry with Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize for Pasi (1979), and in 1994, he was honoured with the Kalaimamani award by then-Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in recognition of his excellence in the arts.

He has tried his hands on television and short films like ‘What If Batman Was From Chennai.’ He also appeared in the 2016 thriller Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, directed by Karthick Naren, where his brief but impactful role was well received.

Additionally, Ganesh was a member of the Delhi-based theatre troupe Dakshina Bharata Nataka Sabha.