Veer and Zaara still winning hearts, crosses Rs. 100 crore after being re-released

Yash Chopra directed the iconic film Veer-Zaara (2004) proved that it is just as popular among the audience, even after 20 long years. This movie proves why Shahrukh Khan is the king of Bollywood. His fans still love his iconic character “Veer’.

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer this film has now crossed Rs 100 crore at the global box office after being re-released. The film initially collected Rs 98 crore during its original release in 2004.

The film came back to the theatre again in September 13 on fans huge demands. After Chennai Express and Jawan this classic masterpiece has now entered to the Rs 100-crore club.

Reportedly This film was first offered to Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai. kajol couldn’t do the film due to date issues and Aish turned down the opportunity due to unknown reason. Ajay Devgan was not interested in playing the role of Manoj Bajpayee in that film. Later Shahrukh khan and Preity Zinta gave green signals to do this film. This film was the third collaboration between yash raj chopra and king khan after Darr and Dil To Pagal Hai.

This film has won the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment at the 52nd national film awards. Another Interesting fact about the film is, it is One of the few Indian movies to officially release its original tunes of songs and background music.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Veer-Zaara earned Rs. 20 lakh on Friday (September 13), Rs. 32 lakh on Saturday, Rs. 38 lakh on Sunday, Rs. 20 lakh on Monday, Rs. 18 lakh on Tuesday, Rs. 15 lakh on Wednesday, and Rs. 14 lakh on Thursday, leading to the total domestic box office collection of Rs. 1.57 crore after it’s re-release.

As per close source, shahrukh khan is planning his next project named “King” with Sujoy Ghosh. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles. It is currently under production and is scheduled to release in theatres in 2025. This film will be Suhana khan’s second Bollywood project and first project with her dad Shahrukh.