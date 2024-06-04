Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal blessed with baby girl

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal have welcomed their baby daughter. Varun Dhawan took to his Instagran and shared the news, posting an e-card featuring a picture of his beagle Joey holding a placard that read: “Welcome Lil’ Sis… June 3, 2024.”

He shared the post with a caption that reads, “Our girl is here. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby. Hare Rama, Hare Rama, Rama Rama Hare Hare, Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare Hare.”

Natasha gave birth to their first child on June 3. Varun’s father, filmmaker David Dhawan, confirmed the news to the media while leaving P. D. Hinduja Hospital in the Khar area of Mumbai.

It is worth mentioning that Varun and Natasha announced on social media that they were expecting their first child, sharing a sneak peek from their maternity photoshoot in February.

Varun captioned the photo: “We are pregnant… Need all your blessings and love. #myfamilymystrength.”

Varun and Natasha are childhood sweethearts. The couple got married in January 2021 in Alibaug.

In the work front, Varun, whose last on-screen outing was ‘Bawaal’, is gearing up for the release of ‘Baby John’, an action thriller directed by A. Kaleeswaran. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff.

