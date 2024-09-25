Urmila Matondkar ends 8-year marriage, files divorce from husband Mohsin

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar has filed for divorce from her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir, ending their eight-year marriage. According to a source, she has filed the divorce about 4 months ago.

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar filed the divorce in Mumbai court. The actress secretly filed for divorce from husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir four months ago, a Mumbai court source reveled.

The actress tied the knot with Mohsin Akhtar Mir, a Kashmir-based businessman on march 3, 2016 in an intimate wedding ceremony at Urmila’s Mumbai residence. The couple met each other through mutual friend and Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra. Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir beautifully navigated their 10-year age difference, maintaining a loving and harmonious marriage for eight wonderful years. The couple kept their married life remarkably private.

The news came as a surprise to fans of Urmila. A close source has reveled that the divorce decision was not mutual. Urmila and her husband have been living separately for a few months. The actress has been spending her time home with her pet pooches, while Mohsin was staying in Kashmir.

However the reason behind the divorce is still unknown.

After filing divorce the actress is planning her come back on big screen. “I can feel the calling to get back to the big screen or on OTT.” She stated to media few days ago.

The actress started her career in Bollywood as a child actress in film “Kalyug” (1981). She gained a lot of appreciation from fans for her remarkable acting skills in films like Rangeela (1995), Satya (1998), Bhoot (2003), Ek Hasina Thi (2004).