TV Actor Simran Budharup mistreated by staff at Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal

Popular TV Actor Simran Budharup who is known for featuring in TV show Kumkum Bhagya has alleged that she was mistreated by the staff at Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai. For those who are unknown, the particular pandal is famous for Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

The actor was quite vocal about the issue and she posted her traumatising experience through an Instagram post. She has mentioned that it was quite a disheartening experience that she received at Lalbagh Cha Raja Darshan.

“Today, I visited Lalbagh Cha Raja with my mother to seek blessings, but our experience was marred by the unacceptable behavior of the staff. A man from the organization snatched my mother’s phone while she was clicking the picture (she was In The queue behind me not that she was taking any extra time as It was my turn for the Darshan), and when she tried to retrieve it, he pushed her. I intervened, and the bouncers rough-handled me, when I started recording this behavior of them they tried snatching my phone too (it’s In this video where I am yelling “Mat Karo! Kya Kar Rahe ho aap). It was only when they discovered I’m an actor that they backed off,” mentioned the actor in her post.

Simran questioned the staff’s responsibility to maintain order without misbehaving or harming devotees.

“This incident highlights the need for awareness and accountability. People visit such places with good intentions, seeking positivity and blessings. Instead, we were met with aggression and disrespect. I understand that managing crowds is challenging, but it’s the staff’s responsibility to maintain order without misbehaving or harming devotees,” added the actor in her post.