Telugu actress Hema arrested for consumption of narcotic drugs

Bengaluru: Telugu actress Hema was arrested for consumption of narcotic drugs, Dr Chandragupta, Additional Commissioner of CCB said, informed ANI in an X post on Monday.

Earlier Bengaluru Police had confirmed Hema’s presence at the farmhouse rave party. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda stated that popular Telugu actor Hema was present at the rave party in Bengaluru where drugs were seized.

Earlier, Hema had made a video in Bengaluru claiming that she was in Hyderabad, denying her presence at the rave party.

The rave party was reportedly organised in the Electronics City region and was titled ‘Sunset to Sunrise Victory.’ More than 101 persons attended the party.