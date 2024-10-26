Telugu actor NT Ramaswamy slapped by woman for villainous role in Love Reddy, WATCH

Hyderabad: Some actor portray their on screen character in such convincing way that innocent audiences mistakenly believes that the portrayal is real, leading them to perceive the actor as a bad person, confusing the character with reality. Recently something like that happened in a screening of a film, an audience slapped a Telugu actor over his negative role in the movie. A small clip from that unpredictable situation has gone viral on social media.

Reportedly, a Telugu actor NT Ramaswamy was uncomfortably assaulted by a female audience during the screening of his film, Love Reddy. The actor had portrayed the role of an antagonist. He troubles the on screen main leads in that movie. The opening scene of the film shows, NT Ramaswamy’s character strikes his own head with a stone, and then hits his on-screen daughter with a stone and disowns her. Later he plays games to trouble the lead character Narayana Reddy and his partner. The film was released on October 18.

In a screening event of the Telugu film in Hyderabad, actor NT Ramaswamy was in the theater along with other actors. Suddenly a female audience attacked on NT Ramaswamy thinking he is a bad person in real life and troubles people as he played the antagonist role and troubled the on screen couple in the film. The woman grabbed him by the collar and slapped him, and asked him why he was troubling the couple in the film. The other actors including actor Anjan Ramachandra and Shravani Krishnaveni, came to his rescue and explained the woman that it was just a film and not real. NT Ramaswamy was shocked by the unexpected encounter. Later security personnel took the woman out of the building. A video of the moment was shared on X (previously known as Twitter) on Friday.

The film Love Reddy is directed by Smaran Reddy, produced by Mythri movie makers. It got released on October 18 on cinema halls.

WATCH the viral video here: