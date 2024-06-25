Tamayo Perry, actor of Pirates Of the Caribbean, killed in shark attack

Tamayo Perry, the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean, lifeguard, and surfing instructor died due to a shark attack in Hawaii on June 23.

According to reports, the 49-year-old actor, known for his roles in ‘Blue Crush’ and ‘Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle’, was surfing near Goat Island on Sunday when he was attacked by a shark.

Reportedly, one person saw Perry and immediately informed the emergency service. On receiving information about the incident, the officials immediately rushed to the spot and brought him to shore on their jet ski. However, he succumbed to the shark attack on the beach.

The actor had suffered multiple shark bites. Following the incident, Ocean Safety officials posted shark warnings in the area.

It is worth mentioning here that Perry started his career with the Ocean Safety Department in July 2016.