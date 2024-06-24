Surya Namaskar serves as coping mechanism for Shambhavi Singh, helps her ‘stay energised’

Mumbai: Actress Shambhavi Singh has shared how Surya Namaskar serves as her coping mechanism amid a hectic acting schedule.

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga, Shambhavi, who is known for playing Preeti in the supernatural thriller ’10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak’, shared that she underscores yoga’s advocacy for a healthy lifestyle and its profound mental wellness benefits, including a youthful glow and skin benefits.

The actress said: “Yoga holds great importance in my life. With my career and studies, my mind and body are always active, which can affect my health. Discovering yoga’s healing power prompted me to make it part of my daily routine. This practice helps me centre myself, keeping me energised and fresh throughout the day.”

Each morning, Shambhavi ensures she starts her day with yoga, including Surya Namaskar and meditation.

“I begin my day with yoga and meditation. It helps me stay energised and fresh throughout the day, especially with our hectic shooting schedule for ’10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak’, which demands long hours. Yoga helps me cope with the demands, and I recommend everyone spend at least half an hour daily on yoga to stay balanced in this fast-paced life,” Shambhavi added.

The show also stars Rajveer Singh, Aayushi Bhave, and Krip Suri.

It airs on Star Bharat.