Surbhi Jyoti ties the knot with beau Sumit Suri in a dreamy wedding ceremony, check out pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra): ‘Qubool Hai’ fame Surbhi Jyoti tied the knot with her beau Sumit Suri, in a dreamy wedding ceremony on October 27.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Surbhi shared the stunning pictures from her wedding and wrote in the caption, “Shubh Vivaah..27/10/2024”

Surbhi looked stunning in a traditional red lehenga and completed her look with elaborate gold jewellery, while Sumit complimented her well in a white ethnic ensemble. In the heartwarming pictures, the couple can be seen taking pheras, exchanging garlands, and participating in rituals.

The wedding ceremony took place at Aahana luxury resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand.

Earlier, Surbhi shared glimpses from the haldi ceremony, which is filled with love and laughter. Surbhi treated fans with a series of photos from her haldi ceremony.

For the occasion, she wore a yellow ethnic outfit and the groom is seen wearing a light pink colour kurta.

The couple can be seen having a blast with their family and friends while applying haldi on each other’s faces. They are also seen dancing to the beats of dhol. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Yellow Love Affair.”

On Saturday, Surbhi took to Instagram and shared mesmerizing images with Sumit from their pre-wedding photoshoot in the lap of nature at a resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand. The photos showed the couple dressed in green-coloured outfits, striking adorable poses.

“These roots run deep, carrying stories of sunshine and rain, resilience and grace.

“Sumit and I chose to begin our journey here, under nature’s sacred canopy, honouring the trees that stand tall and the five elements that keep us whole,” she captioned the post.

Love Surbhi is best known for her stint in TV shows ‘Qubool Hai’ and ‘Naagin’.

(With inputs from ANI)