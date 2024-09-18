Stree becomes box office goddess, suppresses lifetime collection of Jawan and Animal

Mumbai: “Wo stree hai, wo kuch bhi karsakti hai, aur usne kar dikhaya.” Bollywood movie Stree 2 has smashed all the box office records after being the number one Hindi film of all the time in India.

Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s horror-comedy has crossed Animal’s ₹553.87 crore lifetime earnings in India. It has also suppressed the 3rd week collection of top Hindi grosser movie Jawan and Bahubali 2. Also it has became the second-fastest Hindi film to enter in the 500 crore club after Shahrukh khan’s Jawan.

Maddok films, the production company of Stree and Stree 2 has confirmed the new record on Wednesday on its official Instagram page @maddockfilms. The caption reads ‘Yeh itihaas humare saath rachane ke liye sab fans ko bahut bahut dhanyavaad. Stree 2 is still running in cinemas successfully… theatre aao, kuch aur naye records rachate hain.’ Which translates to ‘Thanks a lot to all fans for scripting this history with us . Stree 2 is still running successfully in cinemas successfully. Come to theatres, lets make some more new records!”

Stree part one the first instalment of Stree 2, was already a massive hit in 2018. The film stars Sraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao along with Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana while Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar played interesting cameo roles. The popular duo Raj and DK has written the story. They are best known for their work in popular web series like Farzi, and The family man.

As per the popular Biz analyst Taran Adarsh the film has collected ₹586. crore at the Indian box office. He shared this news on his official X account.

