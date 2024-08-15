Stree 2 review: Akshay Kumar’s cameo in the horror-comedy movie wins heart

The much-anticipated horror-comedy movie, Stree 2 is released on the theatres today. So far, the movie is getting good review. But what actually winning fans’ hearts is Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s unexpected cameo in the movie.

It is worth mentioning here that Akshay Kumar seems to have taken the role of the ultimate villain in the ‘Stree’ franchise after the first ghost, Stree, and the second, Sar Kata.

Giving review about the film, one user wrote, “So, it’s not just a cameo of #Akshaykumar in #Stree2 he is now a part of maddock supernatural universe. man it’s gonna be so exciting to see akshay in upcoming films, best news to hear on the best day of the year. Happy Independence Day.”

Another user said, “The whole internet is a buzz with Akshay Kumar’s cameo. Akshay Kumar has joined the horror universe. #Stree2 #AkshayKumar.”

Sharing review about the film, another person tweeted, “I believe Akshay Kumar deserves recognition for his role in Stree 2. His performance is more powerful and entertaining than in Khel Khel Main. Finally, Akshay Kumar is set for a hit, and I hope this film joins the 300 crore club!”

The movie, starring Rajkummar Rao, Shradha Kapoor, Aparsakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee. It has also starred Varun Dhawan (in a cameo as ‘Bhediya’), and features a special appearance by Tamannaah Bhatia. The movie has been directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.